It used to be that department stores and other essential businesses would generate downtown foot traffic, which connected community members and encouraged commerce.
But in this day of increased E-commerce, the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls and the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie still gather people from their towns and surrounding countryside,
It’s not just the financial health of towns that are enhanced by art centers, when patrons dine before shows and imbibe afterward, but art centers make communities more attractive places to settle and stay. They can cork brain drains, keeping young and old excited about their communities and connected to their neighbors. They gather and join.
Economic drivers
Deb Johnson has been executive director of the Heyde for 11 years. So, for more than a decade, she’s had the best seat in the house to the profound economic benefits Heyde delivers to the Valley.
“Audiences (local and tourist) coming to performances or exhibits at small venues are not only spending at the art center: They are eating out, buying gas, maybe shopping, and afterward checking out the nightlife,” Johnson said. “Every dollar spent on tickets for an event at a community arts center generates an additional six dollars of cash flow into the local economy.”
Area businesses also have easier times attracting and keeping talent due to the two arts centers.
“Businesses wanting to encourage skilled people to come to a town or to remain need to have a healthy, vibrant community. The Heyde Center is an important part of what makes Chippewa Falls a great place to live and raise a family.”
The Heyde fills coffers, too.
“The Heyde Center contributes to local and state government budgets. Although we are a nonprofit organization, we pay sales taxes on the tickets, art, concessions and other items we sell. Plus, we do not receive local government funds. We do get a small grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board, which is part of the Department of Tourism, but otherwise we don’t receive state or federal grant funding.”
Tit for tat
As the Heyde and Mabel Tainter foster financial health, area businesses return the favor.
Johnson said, “I think one of the best win-win collaborations is a business sponsorship of our Entertainment Package (our year of programming). For different levels of sponsorship, the Heyde Center earns money to help cover advertising/promotional costs, performance fees and other program costs (insurance, building maintenance, staffing, etc.) that are not covered by ticket sales alone.”
Generosity of businesses is duly, publicly noted.
“The Heyde Center provides an entire year of promoting the business sponsor through our website, banners in the lobby (We have over 20,000 people coming through the Center for various activities. Many times people stop to look at the logos listed.), in the individual performance programs, and in our full-color package promotional brochure that is given out through tourism departments, direct mailed and picked up at the center. They also receive tickets to the shows, special recognition and other opportunities to use the building at a discount.”
Area businesses support the Heyde in other ways.
“There are in-kind gifts, donations to online auctions, collaborations on special events such as the Taste of the North (food and beverage tasting event), dinner theaters (e.g., caterers), unique performances or theater productions that highlight the businesses’ unique products or services (weddings, conferences, workshops) and referrals.”
The Heyde has considerable reach.
“In our last fiscal year (Dec. 1, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017), 43.6 percent of our audience base was from Chippewa Falls, but 23 percent came from Eau Claire/Altoona, 22.8 percent came from the wider Chippewa Valley area (Dunn, Eau Claire, Barron and Chippewa counties — not including the cities of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls), and 10.6 percent came from outside the Chippewa Valley area.”
More than money
However, much more than just economic health is in play. You can educate and even heal through the arts.
“Community arts centers like the Heyde collaborate with other community groups to provide a non-threatening, non-partisan, non-sectarian gathering place for people to learn about and discuss important community issues, using the arts to raise awareness about these issues,” Johnson said. “For example, the Heyde Center has hosted arts events addressing complex social issues such as military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, people struggling with thoughts of suicide or the aftereffects of suicide, bi-polar disease, bullying, immigration, addiction, aging, dementia, senior care, respect, environmental impacts, race/ethnicity and more.”
It can’t be quantified, but perhaps the biggest benefit of arts centers are as connecters in world where Facebook friending has replaced friendships for many.
Jeff McSweeney, Mabel Tainter executive director, said, “Art centers are a way to get to know one another again. The arts in Menomonie need to be experienced first-hand. People are striving to get away from their video games, Netflix and social media to connect to their fellow human beings. The arts, including programs offered at The Mabel, bring people out of their digital shell into the community.”
The sizes of Heyde and Mabel Tainter facilitate connection.
“There are no nose-bleed seats in venues of 400 people or less,” Johnson said. “The smell of popcorn and the buzz of excitement are the same as bigger venues,, but smaller venues feel more like being invited to a house party instead of being one in of sea of thousands. You can actually see the performers.”
You can even connect face-to-face.
“Meet them after the performance and get to know them,” she said, “Connecting with performers on a more personal level connects you to the rest of their work while also revealing their passions and ideas. Conversing with the artist expands the experience of the performance while also humanizing them.”
You can even meet the artists on stage and exercise your creative muscle.
“We have dances where we are encouraging people to come to dance to a great band (our New Year’s Eve party with Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra), or learn some Irish dance steps (Milwaukee Irish Dancers), Native American dance (Native Pride Dancer), or Brazilian Capoeira.,” Johnson said. “We have musicians that draw people on stage to try out a musical instrument (One World Taiko, African Drum and Dance). We’ve had hypnotists, illusionists, jugglers, acrobats and magicians that encourage audience participation and interaction.”
The buildings
All the connecting happens in historical, lovely, hand-crafted buildings. Both Mabel Tainter and Heyde are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Johnson said, “Old and unique buildings venues have a special character and feel that is not found at larger and newer venues.”
The Heyde and Mabel Tainter aren’t just historical buildings. Local people have their own histories with them.
McSweeney said, “Everyone I meet has a story about The Mabel and the importance this building and its events have meant in their lives. A surprising number of folks have introduced themselves as former board members with stories to share. I am a steward of this awesome facility.”
The artists and volunteers
Special memories and community dollars being multiplied by six don’t happen without the generosity and creativity of volunteers. Jerry Way, a former area music teacher, is one of many, as is his wife Carol. Jerry also served on the board and Carol on many committees. Both have helped produce many artistic and musical projects.
Jerry said, “It is a privilege to write scripts, compose songs, create stage sets, and direct talented community performers, and to be welcomed by enthusiastic audiences. The experience is well worth the many hours of work that go into the process.”
Among other things, Jerry has written songs and music for the Swampers, one of their productions being, “The Farmer Feeds Them All,” about the joys and trials of farm life. There’s been original musical comedy with the Wayward Players, co-directing Broadway Musicals in the summer with Nancy Scobie, and singing in the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus directed by Cathy Reitz in the winter, at the Heyde.
“It’s a dream-come-true,” he said. “My stories and songs and Carol’s stage set artwork begin in our imaginations and the talents of our community performers bring them to life.”
Heyde keeps connecting
“Carol and I are constantly saying, ‘You meet the nicest people in the arts.’ We are always making new friends. It was a long, hard journey getting the Heyde Center for the Arts up and running, but now it’s impossible to imagine Chippewa Falls without it.”
The performing arts create fresh families and even a community within a community.
Nancy Scobie, the director of many Heyde plays, said, “Community theater with a cast, crew, and orchestra of all ages is as good as it gets. Every summer, we gather together a family of performers. This year’s show, ‘The Music Man,’ needs a whole village, as it celebrates River City, Iowa, in 1912. My cast of charters range from six years of age to over 80.”
The Mabel Tainter also engenders lifelong loyalty. Over 43 years, Lucy Weidner has run the gamut, from volunteer to board member to tour guide. She’s also been involved with the Menomonie Theater Guild for 39 years in the capacity as a director, choreographer, technical director, hair and make-up chair, and board president for two four-year terms. Weidner and Seth Berrier recently co-directed their third straight summer musical revue. Berrier is also a classically trained tenor, who’s played many roles on various stages in the Valley.
Like the Heyde, Mabel Tainter is a beloved building.
Weidner said, “The Mabel Tainter is the jewel of the community. It’s the 15th most beautiful theater in the world brings audience members as well as tourists, all of which are a positive factor in the economy of the Menomonie community.”
Again, it’s about much more than money.
“The arts are so important to communities as they foster creativity, positive connections among others, provide intergenerational opportunities, and build good relationships within the business community.”
The power of the arts
It is said that we should create art for art’s sake, but in the end, art surpasses that ambition. Art is for a community’s sake. It’s also for one’s own sake and the art centers invite all to participate, such as at the Heyde’s Annual Spring Art Show, where professional arts often exhibit beside first-timers, but all cull the same benefits.
McSweeney said, The arts expand one’s mind, challenge the status quo, and make us become more invested in each other’s uniqueness.”
And Johnson said, “What is important is incorporating the arts into our lives as a normal activity...and understanding that the arts benefit everyone. There are plenty of studies that show that involvement in the arts have an impact on people’s physical and mental health.”
They have the same effect on communities.
