As the summer home buying season heated up, July brought more houses on the market throughout the state. According to REALTORS Association of Northwestern Wisconsin executive vice president Brenda Barnhardt, “The housing demand is still really high, so it’s great to see more houses on the market to give buyers more options, as houses are continuing to sell quickly."
Inventories have risen up to 48.6 percent comparing July 2018 with July 2017 in the region. Despite improving inventories over the last two months, housing supply remains tight statewide, which kept July home sales down and drove median prices up, according to the most recent analysis of the existing home market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association.
RANWW (www.ranww.org) is the professional trade association to which all professional REALTORS residing within the association jurisdiction belong.
