U.S. Bancorp Investments, an affiliate of U.S. Bank, announces that Daniel Lotts has joined U.S. Bancorp Investments as a wealth management advisor. Lotts will be based in U.S. Bank’s Eau Claire Main branch and will continue to serve his clients in Dunn County.
At U.S. Bancorp Investments, Lotts will work with a team of investment, insurance and financial planning experts from U.S. Bancorp Investments, plus banking experts from U.S. Bank to help his clients meet all of their financial needs.
Lotts brings seven years of experience in the financial services to the new role.
