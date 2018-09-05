Menomonie Conagra Brands plant recently won a Sustainable Development Award from the company for their work in water conservation that includes a $5,000 grant to be used within the Local community.
The Friends of the Red Cedar State Trail and Hoffman Hills was selected to receive the funds to be used toward upgrades to the Red Cedar Trail — located just across the river from the plant. The upgrades include two new water refilling stations that will be installed at the trail head in Menomonie and at the trail station in Downsville.
The Menomonie plant has a history of working with the Friends of the Red Cedar State Trail. Each year, they partner with the organization for a candlelight ski event, serving Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate at the end of the event at the trail head depot.
Started in 2009, Conagra’s Sustainable Development Awards are held each year. Employees are asked to submit real innovations or projects that reduce water, waste, energy and costs across Conagra Brands’ business channels. The winning project submitted by the Menomonie plant reduced the facility's reliance on city water and annually saved 1 million gallons.
