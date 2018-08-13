Cora Frank, a 15-year veteran Realtor, was recently recognized in the 2018 REAL Trends “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings. The survey is divided into four categories: individual agents by sales volume, individuals by transaction sides, agent teams by volume and teams by sides.
Frank, a Realtor with RE/MAX Affiliates, placed 34th in the rankings for most transaction sides. She was also awarded the Platinum Sales award by RE/MAX.
Nearly one in four agents (22.7 percent) in the REAL Trends 2018 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings is a RE/MAX agent — more than any other brand.
