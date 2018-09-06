The law firm of Weld Riley, S.C. announces that attorney David A. Richie has joined the firm’s Labor & Employment section.”
Prior to joining the firm, Richie graduated from Marquette University Law School with honors in 2018. While at Marquette, Richie was an associate editor for the Marquette Law Review and also served as a personal research assistant to the dean of the University Law School.
Richie has pursued his interest in politics by working as a legislative assistant for various representatives in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He earned his bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Wisconsin- Madison, while contributing to the University’s newspaper, The Badger Herald.
Weld Riley, S.C. was formed in 1991 and employs 78 people in its Eau Claire, Menomonie and Black River Falls offices.
