Royal Credit Union tabs new Director of Member Service
Royal Credit Union (Royal) has named Sheila Kohls as Director of Member Service. She is responsible for setting strategic plans to deliver an optimal Member experience through a variety of channels including the call center and mobile/online banking systems. Kohls will also identify, implement and manage new call center technology and process improvement initiatives for Member service.
Kohls joined Royal in 2016 as Business Process Improvement Manager. She was responsible for providing project management support, while working with team embers to improve work processes and allow team members to better serve members.
Kohls has over 25 years of experience in information technology through various roles from network administrator to IT director as well as experience in project management, customer service, and process improvement across multiple industries.
Kohls graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an accounting and computer science degree and holds a bachelor of arts in computer science from Lakeland College. She currently lives in Elk Mound with her family.
