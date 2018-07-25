Schmit Prototypes was founded by Mark and Mike Schmit in the mid-1970s. Initial workings were accomplished out of their garage, but they soon moved into the incubator at UW-Stout.
In 1980, Mike Schmit took over the company and in 1994 moved operations to the current location of Schmit Prototypes at 1801 Indianhead Drive East in the Menomonie Industrial Park. The company progressed over the years from offering only low-volume prototyping services to adding CNC Machining and Injection Molding capabilities for higher volume projects.
In 2005, Mike Schmit sold the company to the LUK Corporation and is now under the ownership of Steve Upton (current president) and his partner, Randy Larson. Steve Upton and Randy Larson also co-own Can-Am Integration, an automation company which was established in 1998.
Since 1994, the building that Schmit Prototypes operates out of has had four additions to its original building. Most recently an 8,325 square foot expansion was added on in the summer/fall of 2015. That expansion allowed growth in each department within Schmit Prototypes, also allowing them to bring in Can-Am Integration to operate both companies within the same building.
More space needed
Can-Am Integration, a Fanuc Robotics Integrator, was in Elk River, Minn. for more than 15 years building custom turn-key automation systems until their move to Menomonie in 2015.
With steady growth of both companies, space is again an issue. Schmit Prototypes recently purchased a bordering 2.26 acre parcel of land and is looking to more than double in size.
Currently operating out of a 35,260 square foot facility, this new addition will add an additional 44,976 square feet of space, totaling 80,236 square feet. The new addition will primarily house the Injection Molding of Schmit Prototypes and be the new home of Can-Am Integration.
The companies expect to continue to grow by adding more employees, equipment and new services with the additional space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.