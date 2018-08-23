For more than a decade, Xcel Energy has exceeded Wisconsin’s renewable energy requirement, making the company the number one renewable energy provider in the state.
According to the 2017 Renewable Portfolio Standard Annual Report filed with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin earlier this year, Xcel Energy provided 27.83 percent of its energy from renewable resources. This is the 12th year in a row that Xcel Energy has exceeded the state’s renewable energy requirement, which for Xcel Energy is 12.89 percent.
Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy Wisconsin, noted that while Xcel Energy is not the largest electric utility in Wisconsin, the company provides more renewable energy than any other. Along with 19 hydro facilities on eight Wisconsin rivers and the state’s largest community solar program, Xcel Energy has plans to build eight new wind farms in the Upper Midwest region by 2022, which would help the company reach its goal of powering its customers’ electricity needs with 60 percent renewable energy by 2030.
