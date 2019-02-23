The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Tuesday, Feb. 5 — a son, Wade Wallace Dikeman, to Lindsay Jenson and Dylan Dikeman of Menomonie.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — a son, Joseph Mitchell Mevissen, to Kristine Imm and Mitchell Mevissen of Menomonie.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — a son, Toby Kelly Thatcher, to Tiana Thatcher of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire:

Saturday, Feb. 9 — a son, Harvey James Geisdorf, to Katie and James Geisdorf of Elk Mound.

Saturday, Feb. 9 — a son, Hank Michael Stratton, to Shelby and Kyle Stratton.

