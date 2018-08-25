The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 — a son, Julian Randolph Logslett, to Heather and Tanner Logslett of Menomonie.

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 — a daughter, Audra Jo Minor, to Adie and Joseph Minor of Menomonie.

Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 — a daughter, Emma Grace Rue, to Samantha and Aaron Rue of Menomonie.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:

Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 — a son, Jack Adam Gunderson, to Larissa and Adam Gunderson of Menomonie.

Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 — a daughter, Eleanor Gladys Clark, to Ashley and Lance Clark of Sand Creek.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.