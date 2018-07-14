The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Monday, July 2, 2018 — a daughter, Alora Elaine Spexet, to Christina and James Spexet of Menomonie. 

Saturday, July 7, 2018 — a daughter, Trinity Ann Stepina, to Ashly and John Stepina of Menomonie.

The following baby was born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 — a son, Henry Aaron Tyler Santee, to Amanda Jo Roper of Menomonie.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 — a  daughter, Briar Aline Schmidtknecht to Bailey and Evan Schmidtknecht of Mondovi.

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.