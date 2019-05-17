The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Wednesday, May 1 — a son, Myles Allen Knowles, to Alysha Hellekson and David Knowles of Menomonie.

Thursday, May 2 — a son, Cable Hades Alexander LaForte, to Talyse Drury and Ian LaForte of Menomonie.

Monday, May 6 — a daughter, Sydney Jean Johnson, to Sarah and Braden Johnson of Menomonie.

Thursday, May 9 — a daughter, Harlow McKenzie Kamm, to McKenzie Kuehl and Tory Kamm of Glenwood City.

Thursday, May 9 — a son, Zander Keith Klatt, to Laura and Andrew Klatt of Menomonie.

Thursday, May 9 — a son, Abram Willis Hoeft, to Josie and Joshua Hoeft of Menomonie.

Saturday, May 11 — a daughter, Kinsley Michelle Kirschbaum, to Amber Johnson of Colfax.

Saturday, May 11 — a son, Graeme Matthijs Nolte, to Melissa and Lucas Nolte of Menomonie.

Saturday, May 11 — a daughter, Layne Elisabeth Eckert, to Caillie and Dustin Eckert of Colfax.

