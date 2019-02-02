The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Wednesday, Jan. 16 — a son, Thomas Charles Michael Frazier, to Lisa Martin and Josh Frazier of Menomonie.

Wednesday, Jan. 23 — a daughter, Taleah Bundy, to Teasha Totty and Tony Bundy of Menomonie.

Thursday, Jan. 24 — a daughter, Ellinor Lane Viard, to Cassandra Roper and Isaac Viard of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire:

Saturday, Jan. 5 — a son, James Lewis Brackett, to Mandy and Richard Brackett of Menomonie.

Wednesday, Jan. 23 — a daughter, Vivian Kaye Erickson, to Megan Erickson of Colfax.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0