The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Wednesday, Jan. 16 — a son, Thomas Charles Michael Frazier, to Lisa Martin and Josh Frazier of Menomonie.
Wednesday, Jan. 23 — a daughter, Taleah Bundy, to Teasha Totty and Tony Bundy of Menomonie.
Thursday, Jan. 24 — a daughter, Ellinor Lane Viard, to Cassandra Roper and Isaac Viard of Menomonie.
The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire:
Saturday, Jan. 5 — a son, James Lewis Brackett, to Mandy and Richard Brackett of Menomonie.
Wednesday, Jan. 23 — a daughter, Vivian Kaye Erickson, to Megan Erickson of Colfax.