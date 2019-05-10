The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Thursday, April 18 — a daughter, LaTori Ellen Justine Clark, to Lexara Harmon and Tim Clark of Menomonie.
Saturday, April 20 — a son, Jackson Robbie Moen, to April and Jason Moen of Menomonie.
Wednesday, April 24 — a son, Emmett Matthew Debee, to Laura and Daniel Debee of Menomonie.
Friday, April 26 — a son, Nolan Walter Stewart, to Kalea and Chris Stewart of Menomonie.
Sunday, April 28 — a daughter, Nella Rose Marie Schlegel, to Nevada Schlegel of Menomonie.
Sunday, April 28 — a son, Alec Joseph Hause, to Kimber and Kurt Hause of Menomonie.
Monday, April 29 — a daughter, Emma Marie Mrdutt, to Katherine and Joshua Mrdutt of Boyceville.
Tuesday, April 30 — a daughter, Zoey Danielle Darnutzer, to Holly and David Darnutzer of Menomonie.
Wednesday, May 1 — a son, Myles Allen Knowles, to Alysha Hellekson and David Knowles of Menomonie.
Thursday, May 2 — a son, Cable Hades Alexander LaForte, to Talyse Drury and Ian LaForte of Menomonie.
Monday, May 6 — a daughter, Sydney Jean Johnson, to Sarah and Braden Johnson of Menomonie.