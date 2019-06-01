{{featured_button_text}}

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:

Tuesday, May 21 — a son, Tytus Thylee Kue, to Ko Vang and Meng Kue of Menomonie.

Wednesday, May 22 — a daughter, Breezlee Jo Christianson, to McKenzie Christianson and Kailen Coss of Menomonie.

Friday, May 24 — a son, Brooks Gerald Kadinger, to Kayla and Keith Kadinger of Menomonie.

Saturday, May 25 — a daughter, Marley Marie Frawley, to Marie Rasmussen and Jeff Frawley of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Marshfield Clinic Health System:

Friday, May 24 — a son, Oliver Michael Adam, to Shadow and Michael Adam of Menomonie.

The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:

Sunday, May 19 — a son, Titus Matthew Gewiss, to Katelyn and Adam Gewiss of Elk Mound.

