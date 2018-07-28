The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie:
Sunday, July 15, 2018 — a son, Bristol Lane Sedivy, to Kari and Caleb Sedivy of Menomonie.
Thursday, July 19, 2018 — a son, Joseph DeWane Lehmann, to Elizabeth and Nathan Lehmann of Boyceville.
The following babies were born at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Friday, July 13, 2018 — a son, Gage Michael Arthur, to Kristin and Eddie Arthur of Mondovi.
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 — a son, Carter Richard Poulter, to Danna Steines and Joshua Poulter of Elk Mound.