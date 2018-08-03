Boyceville area residents and anyone else who wants to join the fun are invited to come on down to Andy Pafko Park (620 Railroad Ave.) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 for the village’s third annual National Night Out.

Hosts of the third annual free event are Boyceville police, fire and EMS first responders — along with the Boyceville Lions and the Community Action clubs — who will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs.

Folks can check out emergency equipment and an educational “smoke house”. And kids are encouraged to bring their bikes to take part in a bicycle safety rodeo.

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.