The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley centers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls will host the ninth annual Lemonade Day on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 28 locations across the four communities.
Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business. Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations throughout the greater Chippewa Valley using business and marketing plans they have created. All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
In Menomonie, lemonade will be sold at the following locations: Culver's, Dick's Fresh Market, and State Farm-Jackie Hunt Agency
Through the provision of positive activities and after-school programming, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is a strong community resource, enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.