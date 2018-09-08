Chevytown Corvettes hosted its second annual Corvette Car Show at Keyes Chevrolet to help generate donations for Stepping Stones food pantry in Menomonie.
The free event featured 50 Corvettes that included all of the generations of the Corvette, with the oldest being a 1954 Corvette C1 Roadster owned locally by Pete Jungenberg of Menomonie.
A total of $3,000 was generated which Keyes Chevrolet is matching for a total donation of $6,000 for Stepping Stones whose food pantry serves an average of 60 families a day, six days a week. A rootbeer stand also brought in $110 in donations which will also be matched by Keyes for a total of $220 going to Menomonie public schools for school supplies.
Established in 2015, Chevytown Corvettes is a group of owners and enthusiasts who enjoy the history and activities surrounding the Corvette community. The club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Community Room at Keyes Chevrolet. The group has set up rides to different locations, enrolled in local parades, fundraising functions, and sponsors Adopt A Highway program just north of Menomonie.