The Community Foundation of Dunn County is now accepting grant applications from Dunn County area nonprofits, government organizations and community groups that support the betterment of Dunn County. Eligible areas of interest include the arts, culture, health, heritage, the environment, recreation, education, basic human needs and other civic initiatives. (Health-related grant requests previously made to the Menomonie Community Health Foundation should now be directed to the Community Foundation.)
Grants are made possible by CFDC funds created by local families, philanthropists, corporations and private foundations for the charitable investment in the community, which include: The Elizabeth Fenton Fund for Health, the Clarence Heckle Fund, the Healthy Futures Fund, and the Common Good Fund. Any organization that serves the Dunn County area should consider applying.
The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Aug. 1 by 4 p.m. Complete details including the application form can be found at www.cfdunncounty.org/grants. Address questions to Samantha Phillipps at 715-232-8019 or grants@cfdunncounty.org.