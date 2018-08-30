United Way of Dunn County was the recipient of basic hygiene kits put together by a local Boy Scout who is working hard to earn his Eagle Scout.
Trevin Mounce Hinrichs, a Life Scout from Boy Scout Troop 243 in Colfax, chose to collect hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, shaving cream, deodorant, toothbrushes, nail clippers and more from community members to donate to the United Way of Dunn County. The agency will distribute the kits to those in need from the United Way’s C-3 Center, located at 1620 Stout Road in Menomonie.
“It is incredible to see a local youth interested in creating lasting changes. The impact of this project can be life-changing for many folks who are struggling to make ends meet” Ashley DeMuth, executive director of United Way of Dunn County said. “Things like a toothbrush, deodorant and soap are items that can improve health, confidence and even help someone get a job.”
Trevin collected items at a collection site by the Colfax Public Library and delivered the hygiene kits to the C-3 Center on Aug. 20.