Dr. Brian Wier and his wife, Judy, of Menomonie traveled to West Allis where they were among 1,409 volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, assistants, dental students, and community members who helped make the ninth Wisconsin Dental Association and Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Mission of Mercy a success.
The large scale charitable dental clinic provide more than $1.3 million in free dental care to children and adults during 2,087 patient visits on June 22 and 23 at the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Individuals and families facing barriers to dental care sought treatment at MOM. Although it's there fourth year as volunteers, the Wiers said they are always amazed at the numbers of folks seeking care at these events. On both days, all of the volunteers arrive at 4:30 a.m. to find line already formed.
More than 100 organizations and individuals contributed tax-deductible financial and in–kind donations to help cover some $212,000 in costs associated with dental equipment and facility rental, supplies, pharmaceuticals and food for volunteers and patients.