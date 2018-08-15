Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes received $2,000 from the Xcel Energy Foundation to help support Spring Fest at Camp Nawakwa in Cornell. The grant helped GSNWGL to serve 111 girls and adults as they experienced all that Girl Scouts outdoor programming has to offer.
Spring Fest was held on May 12. Girls were able to work on their teambuilding skills on the low ropes course, explore camp high and low on a nature hike, made journals to use on their future Girl Scout camp experiences, played field games, shot archery and made pizza over the camp fire. The girls said their favorite activities were shooting archery, hiking and making sweet treats over the campfire.
Camp and outdoor nature programming are vital parts of the Girl Scout experience and donors like Xcel Energy make those experiences happen.