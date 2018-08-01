The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts invites all 4-H families to visit on Saturday Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. MTCA volunteers will offer free 45-minute tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Peek tours are also available to view the theater and general spaces.
Photography Project members and project leaders are especially encouraged to attend and take advantage of the wonderful settings and wide variety of light sources.
Also meeting at the site will be the Wisconsin International 4-H program alumni. All families who participated by traveling to or hosting 4-H members from another country are welcome to join the group at the Tainter Public Room at 12:30 p.m. for a "bring your own picnic" meal. Youth and adults can learn about the many opportunities available through International 4-H Exchanges which began in the late 1950s.