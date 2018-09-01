On Thursday, Sept. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m., the Menomonie Market Food Co-op will host the first annual Fund Our Foodshed Grant Review Open House. The event is free and open to the public.
The open house style event will feature storytelling from five local farms awarded grant funds from the co-op’s first annual Fund Our Foodshed Grant program. Funds for the program were raised by co-op customers through a round-up at the register program during the month of April 2018. The program is a testament to the power of what a group of people can do when focused on a goal. Co-op customers rounded-up their purchases to the nearest dollar. With the average round-up donation of 45 cents and more than 6,000 individual round-ups, co-op customers raised $3,250 for the grant pool.
The community will learn first-hand how and why the program came to life and hear stories from each of the five farms about their projects and the impact these projects have on their operations. And attendees will enjoy samples of foods made with products from each of the five farms.
“Part of the mission of Menomonie Market is to strengthen our local food system and help create a thriving, healthy community. This grant program is a big leap in that direction and is powerful because it harnesses the power of community,” says General Manager Crystal Halvorson. “Grant money donated from both the co-op and co-op customers directly supports production of the high quality, unique, and nutritious food that our community demands. And it helps newer Chippewa Valley farmers stabilize their operations.”
Founded 45 years ago, the community-owned Menomonie Market Food Co-op offers a full service grocery, daily deli and hot bar, community classes, affordable products, and knowledgeable, friendly service to everyone. Learn more at www.mmfc.coop