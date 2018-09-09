The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC) announces that Zander Franks, a 15-year-old sophomore at Menomonie High School, is the winner of its logo design contest winner.
In an effort to raise community awareness, the Dunn County CJCC held a the contest and invited members of the public to submit their ideas. Designers were asked to include two symbolic elements — a rising phoenix, to represent renewal and regeneration, and the scales of justice, to represent the measuring of the strength of a case’s evidence.
Franks has designed numerous logos for his own projects, as well as the M-Powered Learning Initiative logo for the Menomonie School District. "Most haven't ever really been used publicly," he said, "which is why I am excited to have my design represent the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council."