Archie C. DeLong Jr., 89, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
He was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Pierce County to Archie and Nellie (Bundy) DeLong. Archie lived most of his life in Irvington, Wis., where he cared for his mother, his huge garden and flowers. He worked for Hitz Dairy, did yard work, snow removal and other jobs for people in the city of Menomonie.
Archie entered Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in 2013. This was to be his new home.
Archie is survived by his brothers and sister, Arthur DeLong of Durand, Virgil (Sandy) DeLong of Menomonie and Sally (Clarence) Russell of Elk Mound; also, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Archie and Nellie DeLong; and sister-in-law, Donnis I. DeLong July 23, 2018.
Celebration of life for Archie will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Clear View Cemetery in Town of Eau Galle, Dunn Co. Wis.
