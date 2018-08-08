Barbara A. Williams, 85, of Menomonie died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Neighbors of Dunn County, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 14, 1933, to Ward and Mabel (Mittlestadt) Leach of Menomonie.
Barbara’s childhood favorites were playing Kickety Kick the Can, eating Sunday pie and family gatherings at holiday time. Spring was her favorite season because of all the blooming flowers.
Barb worked in housekeeping, cooked and baked at the Kernel Restaurant and was a nurses assistant at Memorial Hospital and Dunn County Health Care Center.
She married Grant M. Williams Jr., Aug. 5, 1949 and they had five children together. She later married James L. Hoyt, March 9, 2013.
Barb’s favorite hobbies included bird-watching, painting ceramics and collecting angels and tins. She and Jim enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards, attending church dinners and going on scenic drives.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James L. Hoyt; four children, Jacquelynn (Eugene) Wilman of Wilson, Marcia (Kurt) Schoenberg of Cape Coral, Fla., Lynn Williams of Iron River, Wis., and Kenneth (Jill) Williams of Menomonie; 11 grandchildren, Tracy (Brian) Wellington, Chris (Annette) Wilman, James (Ashley) Wilman, Jeff Weimer, Matt (Cari) Greeley, Ashley Greeley (Darin Williams), Latacia Greeley, Jessica (Shaun) Rau, Joshua Williams, Travis J. (RayLynn) Williams and Teresa McBride; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three stepdaughters, Laura Fritsche, Barbara Olfelt and Pamela Missiaen; 12 stepgrandchildren; and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Grant; son, Travis; parents, Ward and Mabel Leach; three sisters, Frances, Lois and Audrey; four brothers, Darold, Howard, Garland and Ervin; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many cousins.
The family appreciates the great care given by Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice and The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, with Pastor Rick Mannon officiating. There will be visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Calvary Assembly of God. Burial will take place at a later date in Teegarden Cemetery, town of Lucas, Dunn Cty., Wis.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.