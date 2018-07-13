WAUPACA — Betty Anderson, 90, of Waupaca was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Betty was born to parents Thomas and Elizabeth Bagan May 25, 1928. She was the youngest of seven children. Betty grew up in Menomonie. She attended St. Joseph’s Parochial School, Menomonie High School, and Whitewater State College (now called UW-Whitewater.) She graduated in 1949. Betty was a Business Education teacher and taught (or tried to teach) many students how to type, write shorthand and balance their books. She was known to be tough but fair.
Betty married Gerald K. Anderson July 27, 1963, and they had three children, Mary Beth Anderson, Kaye Anderson (Kevin Murphy) and Jill Anderson. She was an excellent mother and is beloved by her children. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and her siblings.
Betty was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Waupaca. Her faith in God was absolute.
Betty enjoyed many interests which included golfing, reading, painting, walking the dog and traveling-but only by car. She was a woman of many interests and talents. Perhaps her greatest talent was her ability to listen. Her heart was big and her capacity for friendship was limitless. She will be remembered with great love and affection.
She will be laid to rest in Waupaca. There will be a private service Friday, July 13. If you would like to send flowers, Holly Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements. Betty was a passionate reader. If you would like to honor her memory, a donation to the Waupaca Library Foundation would be an excellent choice.