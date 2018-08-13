Curtis Arthur Buerkle, 74, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
He was born to Arnold and Lodina (Miller) Buerkle Dec. 29, 1943, in Sleepy Eye, Minn. He grew up into a young man on a farm near Hector, Minn., where he graduated from high school in 1961. Soon after, Curtis began working in the automobile business which grew into his lifetime career. He worked at various car dealerships in the Twin Cities area, eventually serving as general manager at Coon Rapids Chrysler.
At the age of 27, Curtis and his family moved to Menomonie and along with his partner in business, purchased Broadway Ford and Mercury in Menomonie.
There he continued until dissolving that partnership in 1973.
Shortly thereafter, he owned and operated the Masters’ Trading Post dealership on Hwy. 25, south of Menomonie, until 1981.
Curtis was married to Pamela Nemec March 31, 1965, at Sissiton, S.D., having three children in that union, thereafter divorcing in 1988. In 1989, he met his present wife, Leah, and after a relationship of several years, they married in Sarasota, Fla., March 12, 2015.
Curtis was a member of the Menomonie Masonic Lodge #164 and also the Menomonie Lions Club. He loved selling vehicles, talking with new and old friends to great lengths and spending winters in Mission, Texas, with his wife.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Leah; his children, Brian Buerkle, Brent Buerkle, both of Menomonie and Blake Nemec of Chicago; grandchildren, Kyle and Cole Buerkle, Curtis Dean and Andrew “AJ” Buerkle; and great-granddaughter, Aleiah Buerkle. Also a brother, Jerry Buerkle of Elmwood, Wis.; a sister, Phyllis Kruschke of Menomonie; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his stepchildren, David (Terri) Kerg of Hammond, Wis., Theresa (Mike) Allen of Eau Clair and Rebecca (James) Fite of Tucson, Ariz.; along with many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Cedar Brook Church in Menomonie, with Curtis’s dear friend, the Rev. Jesse Hernandez, of Mission, Texas, and Pastor Remy Diederich officiating. There will be visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday with Masonic services at 7 p.m. by Masonic Lodge 164, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
