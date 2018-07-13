Edith D. Woinowski, 94, of Menomonie died Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar with family by her side.
Edith was born Oct. 5, 1923, to Eddie and Hannah (Anderson) Jenson in Elk Mound. She married Harold Woinowski Sept. 28, 1946, in Elk Mound.
She will be remembered as a quiet, sweet, loving and kind lady who loved her family very much. Edith was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for many years. She resided at Autumn Village in Menomonie.
Edith is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Woinowski; parents, Eddie and Hannah; brothers, Wilmer “Bill,” Harold and Ernst; sisters, Gladys Jenson, Charlotte (Raymond) Loehnis; and twin sister, Eva (Charles) Brown.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
A special thank you to Dr. Rich and the staff at Mayo Clinic Heath System-Red Cedar for their excellent care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Edith’s name to Christ Lutheran Church Women or a preference of your choice.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is assisting the family.
