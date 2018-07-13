Elizabeth “Betty” Curry, 98, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Sebring, Fla.
Betty was born Oct. 1, 1919, in Somerville, Mass., to Ira and Janet Strong. She moved with her family to Menomonie, when her dad took a job at The Ben Franklin Store. Betty attended Menomonie High School and graduated in 1938. She went on to Dunn County Normal School for her Teachers Certificate.
Betty met Conrad C. Curry in high school and they married March 19, 1942. Conrad was a Mess Sergeant in Illinois for five years. Returning to Menomonie, he went on to college and Betty taught school in a one room school house. In 1949, Conrad started at the post office where he worked until his retirement.
Conrad and Betty retired to Florida until Conrad’s passing in 1983 and Betty spent the rest of her retirement in Florida with the many friends she made over the years.
Conrad and Betty had five children, Carol Mae (who passed as an infant), Alan (Nancy) Curry of Florida, Ruth Ann (David Parent) Curry of Wisconsin, Craig (Lorraine) Curry of Colorado, and John Curry of Colorado. They also have nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth; her parents; Conrad’s parents; her daughter, Carol Mae; grandson, Mark Curry (Alan’s son); a brother, Walter Strong; and a sister, Janet Grawfwallner.
The family will have a private burial service for Betty at a later date.
“Betty who was loved by all is now in God’s Choir.”