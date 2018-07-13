Irene M. Talmage, 91, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
She was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Eau Claire, to Albert and Elfrieda (Redman) Pehlke. She attended Sherman School and graduated from Memorial High School.
Irene worked as a teller at the American National Bank until her marriage to Richard Talmage May 8, 1948. They owned and operated Dick’s Café in Connorsville, Wis. On Nov. 15, 1949, they moved to the Pine Grove Dairy Farm on Highway J, and Oct. 1, 1981, moved to the next farm. Farming was her life.
She liked gardening and her glads, watching the animals, feeding the birds and she liked watching the cardinals. Irene enjoyed watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, especially basketball. She was also a Packer, Brewer and Badger fan.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Frank) Dummer; son, Duane (Cindy) Talmage; six grandchildren, Julie (Chris) Babbitt, Tom (Kelly) Dummer, Steven (Kristen) Dummer, Jackie (Mark) Vos, Benjamin Talmage (Amber Brown), and Bradley Talmage (Marissa Wollak); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Babbitt, Ryan, Jake and Allie Dummer, Finley, Declan, Harper, Lachlan, McAllister and Torryn Dummer, Luke and Tyler Vos, Westyn Talmage, Lacota and Aiden Brown; her sister, Violet Steinke; sister-in-law, Donna Talmage; also nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; brother, Willard Pehlke; sister, Alvina (LaMoine) Bunce; and brothers-in-law, David Steinke, Edward (Lorraine) Talmage, Dale Talmage; and twin grandsons, James and John Dummer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 16, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery in the town of Sherman, Dunn Co. Wis. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.