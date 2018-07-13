ELK MOUND — John C. Mattison, 64, of Elk Mound died peacefully Saturday, July 7, 2018, with his family by his side after a 10-month battle with cancer.
John was born Sept. 24, 1953, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Charles and Marjouri Mattison. He graduated in the class of 1971 from Colfax High School. He was united in marriage to Sherlynn Blaeske Sept. 15, 1979, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
John worked various jobs while traveling the country, finally settling back in Menomonie and taking a job at Sanna Dairies, where he later retired from in 2009. John loved to tinker and putz with all sorts of odd jobs around the house and yard. He enjoyed living life at his own pace! He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially granddaughter Elliana, they had a special bond.
John is survived by his sons, Joe (Kelly) of Glenwood City, and Ben (Brittany) of Colfax; grandchildren, Elliana and Kolden of Colfax; brother, Dan (Cindy) Mattison of Elk Mound; brother-in-law, Wally (Audrey) Blaeske of Thiensville, Wis. He is further survived by other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry (January 2016); his parents; and in-laws.
Special thanks to Dr. Muslim and Dr. Kidess for their care during his battle with cancer and the staff at Dove Healthcare-West Reflections for their wonderful care and compassion during his final time on Earth.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Viking Bowl in Colfax.
He will be dearly missed, but we take comfort knowing he is with Sherry again.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Altoona is serving the family.