John Michael Curry passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Rifle, Colo.
John was born Aug. 10, 1959, in Menomonie, to Conrad and Elizabeth Curry. As a young lad he sang in the Menomonie Boys Choir. His mom “Betty” was one of the chaperones. They sang in several states. John had one sister and two brothers and being the youngest was still in high school when his father Conrad retired from the post office and moved his family to Florida where John finished high school.
John loved working with his Dad, training and racing the “harness” horses. After graduation he moved to California to be closer to his brother Craig. They both ended up settling in Colorado with their families. John was an “ace” mechanic. He could repair anything! If he couldn’t repair it, it wasn’t broken to begin with!
John had many friends and relatives over his 58 years and will be missed by all of us.
We’re guessing…If the Lord needs work on his chariots…John’s got that covered!
John is survived by three sons, Jeremy, Mathew and John Jr.; brothers, Alan (Nancy), Craig (Lorraine) and sister, Ruth Ann (David). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Conrad; mother, Betty; sister, Carol Mae; nephew, Mark Curry; and many aunts and uncles.
There will be a graveside service for both Betty Curry and John Curry at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. Following the graveside service there will be a gathering with refreshments at the Ale House in Menomonie at approximately noon. All are welcome at both the graveside service and at the Ale House.