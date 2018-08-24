WILD ROSE/MENOMONIE, Wis. — Kay (Doris Kathleen Michaels) Barnard of Wild Rose, formerly of Menomonie, died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at 1 a.m. peacefully at her computer. She was born on a farm near West Salem in Kenosha County Oct. 2, 1920, to Alexander Otto and Daisy Vera (Loesel) Michaels.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents and her daughter, Carolyn Ann Barnard (Bruce Hemingway).
Kay is survived by one daughter, Pastor Nancy (Craig) Carmichael-Stoner of Dousman; two sons, Charles Barnard of Menomonie, and Kent (Erin) Barnard of Wild Rose; four grandchildren, Suzanne (Douglas) Atkins of Converse, Texas, Lee (Nicole) Carmichael of Waukesha, Wis., Alexander Barnard of Bellevue, Ky., and Kate Barnard of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mercer Carmichael-Grandstrand of Waukesha.
An intimate memorial for those that live there will be held at Rosemore Village. Funeral services for the public will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Maple Crest Funeral Home in Waupaca, Wis., with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will be Menomonie at a later date (please check funeral home website for details). Cremation has occurred and burial will be at the family plot in the Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. Online condolences may be expressed, and a complete obituary can be found, at www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Kay prefers memorials to Stepping Stones of Menomonie, Menomonie Humane Society, the Waushara Food Pantry, or your favorite food pantry or humane society.