Marion G. Jackson, 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leonard W. Jackson Sr.; her daughter, Ruth Suzanne; and her grandson, Darren. She is survived by her son, Leonard Jr.; grandchildren, Dana Jackson and Molly K. Knutson; great-grandsons, Colten and Caden Knutson; daughter-in-law, Arlene B. Jackson; plus several cousins and nieces and nephews.
At Marion’s request, there will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
Any memorials can be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.