Maybell M. Kadinger, 99, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
She was born May 19, 1919, in Menomonie, to Martin and Mildred (Barnes) Krogstad. She married Leo Kadinger Sept. 3, 1936.
Maybell is survived by six children, Donna Donaldson of Fort Collins, Colo., Yvonne Vaughn, Janet Spina, Carole Kadinger, Betty (Jim) Pinch, all of Menomonie and Leo Jr. of Colfax; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Robert Koepp officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Christ Lutheran/Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie, following the luncheon.
