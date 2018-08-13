The 38th Annual P.E.O. thrift sale, one of the largest thrift sales in the area, is set for Thursday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Aug. 25, at the United Methodist Church garage, 2703 Bongey Drive. Many area residents look forward to this sale each year.
The sale runs Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday is half-price on most items. No early sales.
The thrift sale features many new and gently used items donated by the families and friends of P.E.O. Chapter DD members. Highlights of the items already received include a silver-plated coffee server set, a footed amber pressed glass compote dish, a kitchen table and chairs, a set of nesting camping pots, a lawn spreader, and a queen-size bed frame.
The sale also includes jewelry, kitchenware, books, bedding, linens, dishes, many other household items, and much more. Additional donations will be accepted at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from noon to 5 p.m., and on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds go towards educational scholarships, grants, and loans for women. Many area women have received scholarships, grants or low–interest loans through the four local P.E.O. chapters.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic educational organization bringing women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada with more than 250,000 active members.