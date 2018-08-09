RCU Foundation donates $34K to Girl Scouts camp
The RCU Foundation has gifted $34,000 to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) for repair projects at Camp Nawakwa. The camp helps provide safe, affordable, and inspiring outdoor experiences for girls all year long. Approximately 8,200 Girl Scout members from seven Wisconsin counties use Camp Nawakwa facilities, in addition to many troops that travel from other parts of the state.
The Foundation’s recent donation will cover the cost of new roofing, gutters, bathroom facilities, and a water-front storage shed.
“We are pleased to support the Girl Scouts and Camp Nawakwa because girl scouting builds courage, confidence, and character to help girls make the world a better place,” said John Sackett, president, RCU Foundation.
The Foundation focuses on large-scale, capital projects that help build community and create the spaces where people come together.