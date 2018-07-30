WESTconsin Credit Union is collecting school supplies and monetary donations for families in need, Aug. 1 to Aug.11. Donations can be made at any WESTconsin Credit Union location and online at westconsincu.org. All proceeds will be delivered by WESTconsin Staff to local schools and organizations for distribution.
Locally collections from the Menomonie east office will go to River Heights Elementary. Downsville Elementary will be the beneficiary from the downtown office, while donations gathered at the credit union's north office will go to Knapp Elementary. The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley will received donations from the Eau Claire office, and the Spring Valley donations will go to the Spring Valley Area Food Pantry
All items will be accepted along with monetary donations. This year marks the 10th annual school supply drive in which WESTconsin has been involved. Last year, the drive as a whole raised $1,237.52 and collected more than 5,000 supplies.