West CAP’s Operation Back to School underway
Last year, West CAP provided more than 400 students from low income families with school supplies. For the coming school year, the organization has begun its drive to do the same for children 4K through 12th grade in the Menomonie, Elk Mound, Colfax, Boyceville and Glenwood City school districts.
Donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20 at Stout Ale House in north Menomonie. Contact Jill at West Cap at 715-265-4271 or www.westcap.org with questions or if items need to be picked up.
In addition to school supplies, backpacks, tissues and other school necessities are needed. Those who wish to make monetary donations, checks can be made payable to West Cap-Operation Back to School and mailed to PO Box 308, Glenwood City, WI 54013.