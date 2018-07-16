Absentee ballots are available statewide for the Aug. 14 Partisan Primary, and many municipalities are now offering in-person absentee voting during regular business hours, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot in person should contact their municipal clerk’s office for information about what days and hours they are open for in-person absentee voting, said Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s interim administrator. “If your municipal clerk doesn’t have regular hours scheduled, you can make an appointment to vote absentee.”
“Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail by contacting their municipal clerk, or by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov,” Wolfe said. The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Thursday, Aug. 9, but the commission recommends making your request as early as possible to account for possible delays in mail delivery. All absentee ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Wisconsin law does not set a specific starting date for in-person absentee voting, which gives clerks a great deal of discretion in when and where to offer in-person absentee voting. The last legal day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, Aug. 11, though in many places the last day will be Friday, Aug. 10. Some larger cities like Madison and Milwaukee offer multiple locations, while others offer it only at the clerk’s office.
In the Aug. 14 Partisan Primary, voters will choose major party nominees for Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator and State Representative. Voters in some counties may have primaries for Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court and Coroner, as well as local referenda.
Voters can see who is on their ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov. For more information about absentee voting, visit http://elections.wi.gov/voters/absentee.
