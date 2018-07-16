The specially built Yak 110 airplane, which was built by fusing two different aircraft together with a giant jet engine in the middle is stopping in Eau Claire on its way to EAA AirVenture 2018 in Oshkosh where it will perform for the largest air show gathering in the world.
“The Yak 110 sends a great message to young and old that dedication and inspiration will take you to unimaginable dreams,” said Jeff Boerboon, Yak 110 pilot and visionary.
Boerboon is one of the most decorated aerobatic pilots in the world as a three-time United States National Aerobatic champion and six-time United States Aerobatic team member. He is the pilot of the world’s only Yak 110. The unique aircraft's stop will highlight Eau Claire as a tourist destination for pilots and air show fans alike. All ages from adult to children can see the Yak 110 and meet Boerboon for free in Eau Claire.
About the pilot and the plane
Boerboon started flying one of the Yak 55’s that would later become the left fuselage of the Yak 110 in preparation for the Aerobatic World Championships in Sweden. He had a vision of creating an airplane the world had never seen, and making it the most innovative air show aircraft ever designed.
After combining two of the most sought after aerobatic machines, Boerboon added a GE J-85 jet engine to the how stopper resulting in nearly 6,000 lbs of thrust.
“Since not everyone can make it to Oshkosh, we thought, why not create a tour on our way so everyone gets the opportunity," Boerboon says. "Team Yak 110 is honored to make the final stop en route to Oshkosh at the beautiful Chippewa Valley Airport with the Yak 110. We appreciate local businesses like Hawthorne Aviation who made this stop in the Chippewa Valley possible. We hope to see you on Saturday for autographs. Then be sure to bring a camera as we literally blast off to Oshkosh.”
Whether on the ground or in the sky, the YAK110 delivers thrills for kids and adults. For more information and to follow the entire tour, visit www.yak110.com.
When: Saturday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Where: Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
3800 Star Ave., Eau Claire, WI
Interviews: Jeff Overby, Yak 110 Team Coordinator
Jeff Boerboon, Yak 110 Pilot
B-roll: Free Public greeting, Autograph Signing, Photos, Yak 110 take off to Oshkosh
