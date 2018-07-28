Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award — the highest award possible.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. This is the second year in a row Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has received this distinction.
The award was earned by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a period of two years.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also has met specific scientific guidelines as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the Emergency Department.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. For more info on stroke, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
