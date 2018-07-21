Nine faculty and staff members have been recognized at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The annual Chancellor’s Academic Staff Award for Excellence for 2018-19 was awarded to:
- Heather Stecklein, director, University Archives and Area Research Center
- Sarah Wynn, director, McNair Scholars Program
Stecklein, of Menomonie, has worked at UW-Stout since 2012. She recently facilitated a Community of Practice with the university’s Nakatani Teaching and Learning Center involving eight faculty and staff who explored issues related to working with archival materials. The project took first place for innovation at the Conference on Teaching and Learning in Madison.
Wynn, of Eau Claire, has worked at UW-Stout since 2013. The McNair grant program at UW-Stout recently received a perfect score and was renewed by the U.S. Department of Education. She also serves as secretary for the Wisconsin Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel.
Each award-winner will receive $2,500 to be used for professional development during the fiscal year that began July 1 and ends June 30, 2019.
The awards recognize members of the academic staff with more than four years of full-time experience who have demonstrated outstanding ability and performance and show potential for future professional contributions to the university. Award-winner selection includes a nomination process and recommendations by the Professional Development Committee by the Senate of Academic Staff.
Each year undergraduate and graduate students at UW-Stout vote for the Outstanding Teaching and Outstanding Graduate Faculty awards. Seven people for the 2017-18 academic year have been honored:
Outstanding Teaching Award
- Amanda Barnett, associate professor, human development and family studies
- Seth Dutter, associate professor, mathematics, statistics and computer science
- Kathryn Hamilton, associate professor, psychology
- James Handley, senior lecturer, social science
- Anne Hoel, professor, business
- Joan Navarre, associate professor, English and philosophy
The Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award was given to Stephen Nold, professor, biology
The teaching awards were announced by Provost Patrick Guilfoile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.