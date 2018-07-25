The following provides details about bills signed by Gov. Scott Walker earlier this year:
Assembly Bill 906 (Act 261)– Creates three grant programs to be administered by the Departments of Health Services, Children and Families, and Justice targeting drug abuse treatment, prevention, and response. Also creates: nonnarcotic drug treatment grant program administered by the Department of Health Services; an evidence-based substance abuse prevention grant program administered by the Department of Children and Families; and a law enforcement drug trafficking response grant program administered by the Department of Justice. The bill, authored by Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Brookfield) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette.
AB 907 (Act 262) – Makes a number of changes to the existing law governing the regulation of controlled substances and behavioral health in Wisconsin. The changes will require annual reports of credentialing board efforts to address opioid abuse; clarifies certain provisions for advanced nurse practice prescribe of physician assistant to dispense narcotics for addiction treatment; requires DHS to review its current policy on dispensing buprenorphine-containing products for MA patients; requires school boards to include drug abuse awareness in health education curriculum, creates an advisory behavioral health committee to review requirements for certain professional credentials related to behavioral health treatment; provides funding for DCF to provide online training for social service workers in handling substance abuse cases; and provides UW System funding for graduate psychiatric nursing education. The bill, authored by Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. Nygren.
AB 745 (Act 273) – Allows a high school senior to enter into an apprentice contract if attending a qualifying school; takes effect for the 2018-2019 school year. Student must be on track to graduate high school no later than the end of the current school year. Student’s proposed on-the-job training schedule must allow sufficient time to complete any high school graduation requirements to graduate during the current school year. School district must agrees to award high school credit to the student for hours of related instruction and on-the-job training the student completes during the first contract year. Student must earn his/her diploma or equivalent by the end of the first year of the contract to continue and must complete 450 hours of on-the-job training during the first contract year. Authored by Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) and Rep. Romaine Quinn (R-Barron).
