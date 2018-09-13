Fall prevention program
Join Mayo Clinic Health System and the Aging and Disability Resource Center for a free seven-week Stepping On fall prevention program on Wednesdays, Sept. 26–Nov. 7, from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at the Shirley Doane Senior Center (1412 Sixth St. E., Menomonie).
Stepping On curriculum covers improving balance, strength training, home environment safety, low vision needs and medication review. Participants will gain confidence in their mobility and reduce the risk of falls to maintain an active life. To attend, participants should be able to walk unassisted, live independently and have had a fall or are at risk of falling. Registration is required.
Go to the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-338-4636 to register by Sept. 19.
‘Friends and Family CPR’ class
EAU CLAIRE — CPR isn’t just for professionals; it’s for anyone interested in learning to save a life. Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a “Friends and Family CPR” class on Monday, Oct. 1, from 5–7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium at 1221 Whipple St. in Eau Claire. The class is for anyone age 10 and up who is interested in learning a simplified version of CPR but does not need a course completion card in CPR for his or her job.
Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 to register by Sept. 24, or if your community service group is interested in hosting a “Friends and Family CPR” class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.