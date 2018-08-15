Choosing among five contenders, voters narrowed the field of candidates in the Dunn County Sheriff's race to the pair who will face off in November. The winner will succeed Dennis Smith who has served since he was first elected in 2000.
Kevin Bygd emerged victorious among the trio of Republicans, and voters chose Democrat Rod Dicus over Randy Knaack, according to unofficial results from the Dunn County Clerk's office.
Bygd, 48, is the Captain of Field Services for the sheriff's office, and has worked for the sheriff's office for 29 years.
Dicus, 55, has had a 32-year career with the sheriff's office and works as an investigator and DARE officer.
Democratic voters overwhelmingly chose Dicus over fifth-term Menomonie mayor Knaack. Dicus received 3,157 votes to Knaack's 752.
Republican voters were also clear with their choice. Bygd got 2,566 votes. Deputy sheriff Adam Zukowski got 914, and dairy farmer and small business owner Jacob Ohman got 196.
State offices
Tony Evers, state superintendent of education, won the Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, setting up a showdown between the education official and incumbent Gov. Scott Walker in November.
Walker won his primary handily, beating opponent Robert Meyer of Sun Prairie.
As for the U.S. Senate Republican primary, Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, prevailed over businessman Kevin Nicholson.
Vukmir will face incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who did not face an opponent in the primary.
For the 29th Assembly, neither incumbent Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) nor Democrat challenger John Rocco Calabrese faced any primary opposition.
